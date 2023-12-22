Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $13,086.39 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $13,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $14,244.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $23,401.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 143.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

