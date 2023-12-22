UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

