UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $519.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.32. The stock has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

