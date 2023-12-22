United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down to $161.62

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.62, but opened at $156.87. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 812,796 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

