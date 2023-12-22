Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

