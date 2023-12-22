trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

trivago Stock Performance

TRVG opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $164.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in trivago by 95.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in trivago by 79.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

See Also

