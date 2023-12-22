TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

