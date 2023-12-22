Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 358,073 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 262,608 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 593.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 83,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.