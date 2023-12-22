Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 573.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.