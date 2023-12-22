Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $132,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

