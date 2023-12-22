Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.39, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.