Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $978.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,700 shares of company stock worth $5,920,675 in the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

