Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$86.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$95.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.68.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:TD opened at C$84.74 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.