Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.23, but opened at $100.48. Toro shares last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 148,446 shares traded.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

