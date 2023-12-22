Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

