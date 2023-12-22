thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.14

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $6.98. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 36,184 shares.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

