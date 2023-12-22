Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.77. The company has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

