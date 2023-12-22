Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,716 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

