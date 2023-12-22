Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

