The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

