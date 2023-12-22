The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $79.07 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.