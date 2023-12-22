The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $110.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $111.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

