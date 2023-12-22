The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

