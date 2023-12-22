The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $188,486,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

