The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

