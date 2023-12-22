Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,598,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

On Monday, October 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00.

INTA opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

