TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.08. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 33,092 shares traded.

TDb Split Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

