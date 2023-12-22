TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.08. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 33,092 shares traded.
TDb Split Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$19.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TDb Split
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.