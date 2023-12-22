TD Securities Upgrades Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to “Buy”

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.39. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$51.65.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

