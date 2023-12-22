Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Purchases $18,960.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

