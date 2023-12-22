Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

