Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 523,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$181.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

