Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

