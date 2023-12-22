Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $5,781,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $572.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $589.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.45. The company has a market cap of $543.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

