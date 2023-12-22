StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,601.77. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,601.77. Also, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,570.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
