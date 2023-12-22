StockNews.com Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Masonite International stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $13,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

