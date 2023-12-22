StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

