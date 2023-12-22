StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.