StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

