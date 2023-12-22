Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,794 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,701% compared to the average volume of 1,099 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

