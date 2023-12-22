Stifel Nicolaus Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $51.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

