Stifel Nicolaus Raises Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

