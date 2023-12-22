Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

