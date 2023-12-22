Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 169,225 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

