Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target to $27.00

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.74. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.