Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.07

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 149416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

