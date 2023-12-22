Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) PT Lowered to GBX 65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 15.1 %

LON STAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of -0.26. Star Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

