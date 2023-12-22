Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) PT Lowered to GBX 65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Trading Up 15.1 %
LON STAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of -0.26. Star Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).
Star Energy Group Company Profile
