Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of SYRE opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.74. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.