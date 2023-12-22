SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.