SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,116 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

