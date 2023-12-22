Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.30. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 51,196 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.